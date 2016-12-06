Cowboys coach Jason Garrett takes team’s dress code very seriously

The recent benching of 2015 MVP Cam Newton by the Carolina Panthers for violating the team’s dress code brought back memories of Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett dropping the hammer on his own players for such violations.
Again, just like with anything the discipline varies depending on your importance to the team. But Garrett takes his dress code very seriously.
Consider that when Garrett took over as interim coach for Wade Phillips midway through the 2010 season, he installed a strict dress code that included jackets and ties for road trips.
Running back Marion Barber violated the code on Garrett’s first game. He wore jeans and did not wear a tie. He was fined an undisclosed amount.
Fast forward to November of 2015 when the Cowboys were en route to a 4-12 season. Cornerback Corey White and running back Christine Michael were cut by the team in part because they didn’t wear a suit on a road trip.
There is no doubt if the two backup players played prominent roles or were bigger contributors on the field, the discipline would have been different. But there is also no doubt the dress code violation led to their ultimate demise.
White confirmed as much to TMZ after his release. He said he wore slacks and button down on the trip. A Cowboys coach told White he was cut because the cornerback wasn’t wearing a suit. “I’m not angry,” White reportedly said. “ ... It’s the rules.”
