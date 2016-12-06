Jerry Jones: I want Tony Romo to be ready to go

4:23 Firefighters battle two-story smoky blaze near Fair Park in Dallas Pause

2:13 Baron Browning highlights vs. Midlothian Heritage on Nov. 25, 2016

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:45 It's not easy being Santa

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

0:33 2016 DFW Auto Show Highlights

1:06 Kids "so excited" for Dallas Cowboy's visit to Cook Chidren's

3:07 53-pound alligator snapping turtle rescued from drainage pipe in Texas