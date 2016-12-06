Jerry Jones: I want Tony Romo to be ready to go

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t answer the question directly.
It’s odd to think that veteran quarterback Tony Romo could be used in a relief role down the stretch for the Dallas Cowboys. This is a guy who holds a number of passing records in franchise history and had been expected to be the starter this season.
But rookie Dak Prescott has supplanted him and now the question is whether Romo should play if the Cowboys face meaningless games down the stretch.
“I want to do what gives us the best chance to have Tony contribute to a championship,” Jones said on his weekly 105.3 The Fan radio show Tuesday. “I do want Tony to be ready to go in case that Dak should have an issue, health wise. That gives us strength going into the playoffs.
“Not from the standpoint of necessarily protecting Dak … but from the standpoint of having Tony the readiest to come in and play would be my quick assessment.”
Romo, 36, has not taken a regular-season snap since fracturing his collarbone a second time in the 2015 Thanksgiving Day game against Carolina. He only had 16 snaps this preseason, leaving after the third snap in the third preseason game at Seattle with a compression fracture in his lower back.
Coaches and teammates have raved about how he’s looked in practice since being cleared to return, but the lingering question is how Romo will hold up when he takes a hit.
Romo has left three of the last four games he’s played in with an injury. With that being said, the Cowboys would likely want to have the starting offensive line in the game should Romo be in.
