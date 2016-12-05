Mavs coach Rick Carlisle throws support behind Cowboys, Garrett

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle is close friends with Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett.
So when asked Monday about the Cowboys becoming the first NFL team to clinch a playoff berth this season, Carlisle said “fantastic’ twice, and then displayed the admiration he has for Garrett.
“There’s no bigger follower or supporter of the Cowboys than me,’’ Carlisle said. “My level of respect for (Garrett) as a coach is gigantic, and has been every since I’ve known him and spent some time with him.’’
With the Washington Redskins’ 31-23 loss to Arizona on Sunday, the Cowboys were able to clinch a playoff spot. The Cowboys (11-1) have also won 11 consecutive games and will play the Giants in New York on Sunday night.
“I’m very happy for the Cowboys,’’ Carlisle said. “It’s really an exciting time.
“Their season has really helped our city with some of the struggles we’ve had with injuries and stuff like that. We’re really happy for them and support them all the way.’’
