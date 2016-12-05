Mo Claiborne hopes to return in a couple of weeks, but still iffy

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne, who has missed the past five games with an avulsion fracture, hopes to return before the end of the season.
Claiborne still doesn't have a firm diagnosis of the injury, which he describes as bone being torn off his pelvis, but he said the injury is healing and he is doing more every week.
It's why he believes he will be back on the field in a couple weeks.
"I'm getting a lot better," Claiborne said "Feeling a lot better. rehab and everything is going good. I'm doing more than I was expecting to be doing at this time. Hopefully, in a couple of weeks I will be back on the field. Just the way it's going now, I feel like will be back before the season ends."
Claiborne said surgery has been ruled out for now and he hopes to get an a magnetic resonance imaging exam in the next week to determine now much the injury has healed.
"It's a bone off the pelvis. So far it's healing," Claiborne said. "I have not gotten another MRI to see if it's actually healed but from what I'm able to do right now as far as running and moving around we feel like its got to be doing okay. I'm shuffling and stuff, side to side. That's the only thing I'm doing side to side. But I'm straight-ahead running."
Claiborne said whenever he returns he will be the same player he was before the injury
Before suffering the injury in the 29-23 overtime victory against the Philadelphia Eagles Oct. 30, Claiborne are arguably the team's best defender and playing at a Pro Bowl level for the first time in his career.
"Whenever I come back, I'm going to come back as the same Mo as a I left," Claiborne said.
Comments