Cowboys TE Jason Witten: Everything we want is in front of us

The Cowboys returned to work Monday after a well deserved three-day break to rest and recharge.
“The break was great,” cornerback Brandon Carr said. “We put a lot of work in for those three games in 11, 12 days. We got through that challenge. Now we’re at the last four, the backstretch. We’ve got a big opponent coming up. We’ve got to take care of business.”
The Cowboys played three games in 12 days, beating the Ravens on Nov. 20, the Redskins on Thanksgiving and the Vikings on Thursday. It marks the third time in history the Cowboys have played that taxing schedule. They won all three games in that stretch in 2007 and took two of three in 2014.
“Rest is the key,” defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said. “Getting your body back, energized, your mind focused, I feel like this has been great to have these couple of days to get my body back ready to go into this week.”
The Cowboys spent Sunday watching football and enjoying family, a rare Sunday off. They clinched a playoff spot when the Redskins lost to the Cardinals.
“That’s cool,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “I’m excited, but there’s a lot more football left, and we want to be playing for a long time.”
The Cowboys had mandatory visits to four children’s hospitals in DFW on Monday morning before resuming their schedule. The players’ day off usually is Monday, but they instead will have Tuesday as their off day this week.
They held their team run, lifted and attended meetings Monday afternoon.
The Cowboys’ attention already has turned to the Giants, the only team that beat them this season.
“You are playing for a lot more moving forward,” tight end Jason Witten said. “The focus has to be on the Giants, and everything we want in front of us.”
