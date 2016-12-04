Jason Garrett coaches his 100th game, second-most in team history

The Cowboys’ victory over the Vikings was Jason Garrett’s 100th game as the team’s head coach. He is the longest tenured of any of the seven coaches Jerry Jones has employed.
“I did not know that,” Garrett said of coaching in his 100th game. “I certainly recognize the privilege I have to have the position that I have, and that’s in the forefront of my mind every day. But I don’t really think about those kinds of things, statistics or milestones or anything like that.”
Only Tom Landry (250-162-6) has coached more games or won more games than Garrett, who is 56-44. The Cowboys clinched a playoff berth Sunday with the Redskins’ loss to the Cardinals.
It is the second postseason berth in Garrett’s career as a coach. The Cowboys won beat the Lions in the wild-card round in 2014 before losing to the Packers in the divisional round.
“I don’t think it’s a time for reflection,” Garrett said of his first 100 games. “The only reflection we’re doing is the reflection on the game [Thursday] night. As a coaching staff that’s in our rearview mirror. We’ve already had our meetings on the Giants, so that’s really all we’re focused on right now.”
Jimmy Johnson went 44-36 in his 80 games; Barry Switzer was 40-24 in 64 games; Chan Gailey was 18-14 in 32 games; Dave Campo was 15-33 in his 48 games; Bill Parcells was 34-30 in 64 games; and Wade Phillips was 34-22 in 56 games.
Comments