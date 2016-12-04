NBC flexes Cowboys’ game vs. Bucs to Sunday Night Football

1:47 Sights and sounds from an incredible weekend of Texas state quarterfinal football Pause

1:24 TCU Coach Gary Patterson: This "offense needs to grow up."

0:57 TCU LB Sammy Douglas: "we're supposed to protect The Carter and we didn't do such a good job."

1:50 TCU Coach Gary Patterson disappointed in home crowd against Kansas State

0:39 TCU's Patterson on the loss to K-State

1:16 CFP's Hancock responds to Big 12 Bowlsby's confusion

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

0:53 TCU's Howard, Hill on historic win over Texas

0:37 TCU's Patterson on toughening team in bowl practices