Dez ties Michael Irvin’s TD mark but says Cowboys’ goal is bigger

It was fitting that Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin was on hand at U.S. Bank Stadium for the 17-15 victory against the Minnesota Vikings when Dez Bryant caught the 65th touchdown pass of his career.
It tied Bryant with Irvin for second-most in Cowboys history.
Irvin, who wore No. 88 before Bryant, gave him a hug and encouraging words as he walked to the sideline after the touchdown.
But, as he told Irvin after the game, the record means nothing to him as the Cowboys, who extended their win streak to 11 games and have the league’s best record at 11-1, have bigger goals.
“He talked about the record and he talked about our previous conversations in the offseason, talking about the squad and stuff like that,” Bryant said of Irvin. “He was excited about the touchdown record. Like I told him, that’s not what’s important right now. Our goal is way much more bigger than that.”
Hall of Famer Bob Hayes is the team’s all-time leader with 71, and Bryant is sure to match him as well.
But Bryant continues to be focused on what the Cowboys have going on and the dream of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995, the last of three Super Bowl title teams Irvin was a part of.
“I’m not even looking at that,” Bryant said. “Like I said what we have in this locker room is bigger than the record.”
Bryant caught four passes for 84 yards against the Vikings, including a 56-yarder to set up a touchdown when he put a double move on safety Harrison Smith.
He was especially passionate about the later, considering that Vikings Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter had criticized his route running.
Bryant says he has lost respect for Carter.
“It bothers me because I was a huge fan,” Bryant said. “But he talked bad...just to get his name out there. He is a wide out. He needs to go watch film. I run helluva routes. If you watched the last five games you will see that.”
Since returning from a hairline fracture in his knee, causing him to miss three games, Bryant has 22 catches for 400 yards and five touchdowns over the past six games.
