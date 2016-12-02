Ezekiel Elliott’s pace has slowed, now behind Murray’s team mark

Ezekiel Elliott’s pace has slowed. He now not only isn’t on pace to break Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing record, but neither is he on pace to break DeMarco Murray’s team record.
Elliott had 86 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. He leads the league with 1,285 yards.
But having gone a third consecutive game without 100 yards, Elliott is on pace to gain 1,713 yards this season. That would tie Emmitt Smith for third in team history. Smith had 1,713 in 1992.
Murray had 1,845 yards in 2014 when he won offensive player of the year, and Smith had 1,773 in 1995.
Elliott caught four passes for 19 yards Thursday, giving him 105 yards from scrimmage. It marks the ninth 100-yard scrimmage game for Elliott.
“Oh, man, we knew it was going to be a tough game,” Elliott said. “We knew they had a great defense. They have one of the best fronts we’ve seen all year. They’re big, athletic. They got good jumps off the ball. We knew we had to come out and limit our mistakes, but we didn’t do a good job of that. Honestly, this is not the best game we’ve played, but it doesn’t matter. We showed up and made the plays we needed to, and we got the win.”
Elliott fumbled on the Cowboys’ sixth play from scrimmage on a hit by Linval Joseph. Officials initially ruled linebacker Anthony Barr recovered, giving the ball to the Vikings, but replay overturned the lost fumble as Elliott recovered.
Elliott has fumbled four times this season, losing one. That came in Week 2 against the Redskins.
“I knew I had the ball,” Elliott said. “I knew I had it on the ground, and I knew I had it when the whistle was blown, so I was pretty confident.”
Comments