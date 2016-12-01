Cowboys TE Jason Witten’s consecutive catch streak ends at 130

Tight end Jason Witten’s franchise-record catch streak ended at 130 consecutive games. The tight end caught a pass on third-and-eight in the fourth quarter, but a holding penalty on Ezekiel Elliott negated the play.
“Those records really don’t mean anything,” Witten said. “I still have a lot of confidence in my ability and feel I can play at a high level. A big part of that is making catches. But it’s just one of those games. Those things happen. You go through it. It’s not on one particular situation. That’s just the way the game went. I’m thankful and excited to be 11-1, much more than having a catch.”
Officially, Witten was not targeted in the game.
The last time Witten didn’t catch a pass was Nov. 2, 2008, in a game against the Giants.
Witten made 678 receptions for 7,236 yards and 39 touchdowns during the streak.
“It’s a long time,” Witten said. “Of course, you’d like to get a catch. I don’t remember [the 2008 game against the Giants]. I probably won’t remember this one other than we got the win. I’m playing for much more than catches.
“[I had] a couple of opportunities, that’s just the way it went. That’s the way it goes. Give them credit. They did a good job.”
Comments