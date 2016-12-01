Jason Garrett coaches his 100th game with the Dallas Cowboys

Jason Garrett coached in his 100th regular-season game with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Garrett took a 55-44 record into the Thursday Night Football game at Minnesota. Garrett’s record includes games as interim head coach in 2010 (5-3).
Tom Landry (250-162-6) coached in 418 regular-season games with the Cowboys. Jimmy Johnson (44-36) coached in 80 regular-season games.
Garrett won his 50th regular-season game at Green Bay on Oct. 16 this season to become only the second head coach in franchise history to reach 50 wins.
