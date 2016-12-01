Cowboys Corner

December 1, 2016 7:36 PM

Jason Garrett coaches his 100th game with the Dallas Cowboys

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

Jason Garrett coached in his 100th regular-season game with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Garrett took a 55-44 record into the Thursday Night Football game at Minnesota. Garrett’s record includes games as interim head coach in 2010 (5-3).

Tom Landry (250-162-6) coached in 418 regular-season games with the Cowboys. Jimmy Johnson (44-36) coached in 80 regular-season games.

Garrett won his 50th regular-season game at Green Bay on Oct. 16 this season to become only the second head coach in franchise history to reach 50 wins.

