Cowboys DE Benson Mayowa returns to D-line rotation tonight

The Dallas Cowboys are mixing up their defensive line rotation in hopes of getting a better pass rush.
Defensive end Benson Mayowa is active for the first time after being benched the past two games. Ryan Davis is inactive.
Mayowa has two sacks on the season, but defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli called it a “coaching decision” as to why Mayowa was among the inactives the past two weeks. For Thursday’s game at Minnesota, though, Mayowa will return to the rotation.
The Cowboys’ pass rush hit a low against the Washington Redskins last Thursday, not registering a sack for the first time this season. It came in a game in which Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins threw it 53 times.
Other inactives include quarterback Mark Sanchez, defensive backs Morris Claiborne and J.J. Wilcox, running back Darius Jackson, swing tackle Chaz Green and linebacker Justin Durant.
Comments