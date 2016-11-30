Loud, louder, loudest: Cowboys ready for Vikings fans to bring it

The Metrodome was loud. U.S Bank Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings’ new home, is louder.
It was so loud in the home opener against the Green Bay Packers that even the Vikings complained after four false starts.
“Heard it’s very similar to the Metrodome, which if that’s the case, it’s going to be loud,” Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said. “But when you play on the road in the NFL, you always talk about, ‘This place is loud.’ I mean every place can really be loud. I know the fans and the people that go to the games in Minnesota really get that noise level up there.”
U.S. Bank’s unique roof is designed to redirect the sound to the visiting bench. Decibels reached 114 for the season opener. The NFL record is 142.2 set by Kansas City Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium in 2014.
The Cowboys are ready for ear-splitting noise.
“There’s no question that’s a part of this game, and the importance of handling that environment, handling that crowd noise,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said.
The Cowboys have played in hostile environments this season – Seattle in the preseason and Washington, Green Bay and Pittsburgh among their regular-season games.
The Cowboys have 10 false starts this season, below the league average of 12.75, according to nflpenalties.com.
“Seattle was very loud,” Cowboys center Travis Frederick said. “We’ve been in places like that. So it’s going to be a challenge, but there is a plan in place.”
The Cowboys have prepared for the noise, like they prepare almost every week – with blaring music. But Garrett admits he has yelled, “Louder!” to the practice DJ more this week.
“You can probably hear it through the walls with the noise in the practices,” Linehan said. “We probably work on noise more than anywhere I’ve been. I think our guys are comfortable in those kinds of environments.”
Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott, who seemingly has handled everything thrown at him this season, has no fear of Vikings fans’ vocals.
“We played in some loud places, obviously in Green Bay and playing the Seahawks in the preseason was a good one for us,” Prescott said. “Turning up the music, we know the atmosphere is going to be good on a Thursday night game in that arena.”
Charean Williams: 817-390-7760, @NFLCharean
Comments