No movement on Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory

As the Dallas Cowboys head toward the playoffs and continue to seek help for an ailing defense, there remains a question about whether suspended defensive end Randy Gregory can be considered an option for the postseason.
Gregory is suspended for the first 14 games of the season, meaning he could return for the final two and possibly the playoffs if he gets reinstated by the NFL.
At issue is a report last month by the NFL Network of another possible failed test by Gregory, putting him the cross hairs of a year-long suspension. Per the Cowboys, they have heard nothing from the league about Gregory and a year-long suspension. He continues to work out at the facility.
The team is not planning on his return.
