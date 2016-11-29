Cowboys Corner

November 29, 2016 6:17 PM

No movement on Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory

Cowboys Corner Blog

The latest news and notes about the Dallas Cowboys

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

FRISCO

As the Dallas Cowboys head toward the playoffs and continue to seek help for an ailing defense, there remains a question about whether suspended defensive end Randy Gregory can be considered an option for the postseason.

Gregory is suspended for the first 14 games of the season, meaning he could return for the final two and possibly the playoffs if he gets reinstated by the NFL.

At issue is a report last month by the NFL Network of another possible failed test by Gregory, putting him the cross hairs of a year-long suspension. Per the Cowboys, they have heard nothing from the league about Gregory and a year-long suspension. He continues to work out at the facility.

The team is not planning on his return.

Related content

Cowboys Corner

Comments

Videos

TCU Coach Gary Patterson has stuck around for 19 seasons due to this attitude about job openings

View more video

Sports Videos