Dallas Cowboys drawing prime-time television interest

The Dallas Cowboys have re-asserted themselves as the league’s best draw and biggest story, riding a 10-game winning streak with the league’s best record while being led by dueling rookies Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.
The NFL will surely capitalize on the Cowboys’ momentum in terms of television ratings as they begin a possible four consecutive games in prime time when they face Minnesota on Thursday Night Football. They follow with a Sunday night game at the New York Giants on Dec. 11 before hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game scheduled for noon on Dec. 18. Most observers believe that game will be flexed to Sunday Night Football. Add in the Dec. 26 matchup against the Detroit Lions the day after Christmas on Monday Night Football and that would give the Cowboys four consecutive prime-time games.
The season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are nearly out of the playoff chase, will likely stay at noon.
Consider that the four of the five most-watched games this season have already involved the Cowboys, led by the last Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day affair against Washington that averaged 35.1 million viewers, more than any regular-season game in the Fox Sports history, which dates to 1994.
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello tweeted that it was the most-watched regular-season game for any network since the 1995 Thanksgiving Day game between the 9-2 Cowboys and 10-1 Kansas City Chiefs, which drew 35.7 million viewers.
The other three top-rated matchups were against the Pittsburgh Steelers (28.9 million), the Green Bay Packers (28.0) and the season opener against the New York Giants (27.5).
