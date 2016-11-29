Jerry Jones: Morris Claiborne will “absolutely” return this season

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne could return as early as the Dec. 11 game at the New York Giants, owner Jerry Jones said.
Jones made the comment Tuesday morning on his 105.3 The Fan radio show, saying that Claiborne would “absolutely” return this season.
“I don’t know that it will be for the Giants, but I wouldn’t rule it out,” Jones said.
Claiborne has been sidelined since injuring his groin in the Oct. 30 game against Philadelphia. He explained his groin injury as tearing a piece of bone off his pelvis, something that is known as an avulsion fracture.
Claiborne has been doing work on resistance cords and is expected to undergo an MRI early next week to determine the progress. He was in the midst of a career year before sustaining the injury.
In other injury news, Jones said he expects safety Barry Church to return for Thursday’s game at Minnesota. Church has missed the past four games with a broken right forearm but has returned to practice this week.
Fellow safety J.J. Wilcox is not expected to play Thursday with a thigh contusion. Wilcox hasn’t practice this week, although Jones said: “I wouldn’t just totally rule him out for Thursday. … He’s a tough guy. You could see him out there.”
