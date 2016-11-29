It’s all about the cleats for Jason Witten, charity cause

It’ll be all about the shoes for Dallas Cowboys tight end this week as he joins other NFL players who are sharing the causes that are important to them as part of the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign.
Witten will use his cleats to raise awareness about healthy relationships and mentoring as part of his SCORE Foundation.
Witten’s SCORE Foundation provides support and assistance for those families and individuals affected by domestic violence. The foundation seeks to aid the recovery of those who have been victims of abuse, and to break the cycle of violence through educational and mentoring programs.
The Cowboys (10-1) play at Minnesota (6-5) Thursday night.
The initiative is a culmination of 18 months of collaborative work between the NFL and players across the league, and it includes an online storytelling platform, in partnership with The Players’ Tribune. Throughout the season, participating players have worked with The Players’ Tribune to tell the stories behind their cleats via long-form features and profile cards.
More than 500 players are planning to showcase their causes on-field during games, and many have worked directly with Nike, Under Armour and adidas to design their cleats, which will arrive in locker rooms this week, and will be worn on-field for all Week 13 games.
Some teams, including the New York Giants and Houston Texans, worked with an independent customizer to design cleats for players on the team who opted to participate in the campaign.
The players will start sharing images of their cleats and the stories behind them on social media, using the hashtag #mycausemycleats.
In addition, players will have the opportunity to raise funds for the cause of their choosing by auctioning their cleats off at NFL Auction; 100 percent of funds raised will be donated to charities selected by players—all designated charities must have 501c3 status.
A special My Cause, My Cleats themed television spot started airing during Sunday’s games and will continue airing this week.
