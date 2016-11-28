Cowboys QB Tony Romo doing a “good job” in his new role as a backup

Tony Romo quietly entered the locker room as Jason Witten was holding court with the media. No one bothered the Cowboys backup quarterback as he went about his business.
Romo has not talked publicly since his concession speech Nov. 15. But by all accounts, the 14-year veteran has handled the transition to being Dak Prescott’s backup.
“I think he’s done a really good job,” said Witten, one of Romo’s best friends on the team. “Anytime something like that happens, once the transition begins, it really show how the guy is going to go about it, to compete, how he’s approached that as a scout team and what he’s doing, I think it really does say a lot about him and going to work in any way he can help. It’s been neat to see that none of this has been a distraction to the team. He continues to try to make plays when he can and do all the
things that he can do.”
The Cowboys have had Romo active the past two weeks, but he has not played. His last game appearance came on Thanksgiving Day 2015 when he fractured his left collarbone for the second time last season.
Romo’s back injury in an Aug. 25 preseason game against Seattle cost him his job as Prescott replaced Romo and led the Cowboys to victories in every game except the season opener.
Romo has served as the scout team quarterback since his return.
“He’s done great,” offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said. “He’s working hard and getting himself ready. He knows he’s one play away. That’s the nature of the position he’s in now. He’s been doing a great job and helping the young guys and getting himself ready.”
Linehan said Prescott has benefitted from both Romo and Mark Sanchez, a seven-year veteran.
“I think they’ve helped him immensely,” Linehan said. “But it’s a two-way street. You’ve got to be open to that, and he is. He gets the idea that those guys, those veterans, have been through it. He’s always picking their brain, and they do a great job helping him.”
