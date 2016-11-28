Dez Bryant regrets Norman feud, has 'nothing against that guy'

Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant again expressed regrets about his feud with Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman that saw the two jawing during last Thursday's Thanksgiving Day match-up, getting face to face after the game followed by a war of words on Twitter.
Bryant ripped Norman in the post-game news conference and then unleashed a series of tweets following the Cowboys 31-26 victory last Thursday before pulling back with regrets.
Bryant echoed those sentiments when he spoke to the media Monday, as the Cowboys prepared for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. He said he has nothing personal against Norman.
“Yeah, I’m really not trying to talk about that, but I wish I never did what I did, but that’s OK because it’s over with now," Bryant said. "I’m not even focused on that. I’m not even fixing to open up another can. It’s all said and done. I wish I never done it. It happened. It’s over with.”
“It’s football at the end of the day. I have nothing against that guy, I’m pretty sure he’s got nothing against me. It is what it is.”
Again, Bryant's biggest regret is that he allowed the situation to viral and overshadow what the Cowboys (10-1) have going on with the league's best record and a franchise-best 10-game winning streak.
"This thing is much more bigger than me," Bryant said. "I’m here to do my job. That’s what I’m going to continue to keep doing.”
