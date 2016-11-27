Terence Newman: Tony Romo a true professional who understands role

Terence Newman arrived in Dallas the same year as Jason Witten and Tony Romo. Newman, the first-round pick in 2003, is the only one of the three not still with the Cowboys.
The cornerback left the Cowboys after the 2011 season and now plays for the Minnesota Vikings.
“We shed a lot of blood, sweat and tears together,” Newman said Sunday in a conference call with the Dallas media. “I love those guys.”
Newman watched Romo’s concession speech Nov. 15, with the quarterback accepting his role as Dak Prescott’s backup.
“It was hard for me to watch that,” Newman said. “But that’s a true professional. That’s somebody who understands his role, and he did that on his own, and it was a deal where everybody wants to win a Super Bowl, and the way Dallas is playing right now, I mean, it would be hard to come in and mess up the chemistry, be somebody who takes the focus away from the team, and what he did it obviously speaks volume to who he is as a person, and he’s still a great player. I mean it’s just you get some injuries and things happen. You’re one injury away from being a backup or being on a different team. I know that’s obvious. I didn’t play very well my last year, and that’s why I wasn’t a member of the Cowboys anymore. But I take ownership in that, and everybody’s doing what they have to do to move forward and he’s doing it in a very classy way.”
