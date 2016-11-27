Ezekiel Elliott gives vote of approval to UT’s hire of Herman

Count Ezekiel Elliott among those who feel the University of Texas made a great hire in Tom Herman.
The Dallas Cowboys rookie running back played two seasons under Herman at Ohio State as a freshman in 2013 and sophomore in 2014. Elliott’s best season came as a sophomore when he rushed for 1,878 yards and 18 touchdowns on the Buckeyes’ national championship team. Herman served as the offensive coordinator.
Herman left after that season to become the University of Houston head coach where he went 22-4 in two seasons before landing the Texas job this past weekend.
“It’s good to see him doing well,” Elliott said. “It’s good to see him getting those shots. I think he’ll do great up there.”
As far as Ohio State is concerned, Elliott did watch “bits and pieces” of its double-overtime victory over Michigan on Saturday.
“Anytime you win that game, it’s a big win so happy for my Buckeyes,” Elliott said. “Hopefully they get in that playoff.”
At this point, it’d seem hard to envision a scenario where Ohio State doesn’t get in. The Buckeyes won’t play another game until the bowl season begins and are 11-1 with the No. 2 ranking in the country. Their only blemish is a 24-21 loss at Penn State in October.
But, as Elliott said, “The final rankings haven’t come out yet, so you never know.”
