Sunday was Wednesday to the Cowboys as they returned to practice

For most people, Sunday meant the end of a long holiday weekend. For most of the NFL, it meant game day. For the Cowboys and Vikings, it meant a Wednesday practice.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett greeted the media with, “Happy Wednesday.”
“I never really know what day of the week it is or the date anyway,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “If they say it’s Wednesday, the schedule’s like a Wednesday, that’s what it is.”
The Cowboys practiced in pads, a typical Wednesday practice, in preparation for Thursday’s game against the Vikings.
“Yes, [Garrett] does a good job of making it feel like a Wednesday with the padded practices and the long meetings,” safety Byron Jones said. “Definitely a Wednesday to me right now.”
For the third time in their history, the Cowboys follow a Thanksgiving game with a Thursday game.
In 2014, the Cowboys lost to Philadelphia on Thanksgiving but beat Chicago the following Thursday. In 2007, the Cowboys won back-to-back Thursday games by beating the Jets on Thanksgiving and the Packers the next week.
So this is nothing new to many of the Cowboys.
“They’ve done a really good job,” Garrett said Sunday. “I thought last week’s preparation leading up to the game was outstanding. Emotional, physical game against Baltimore and then to come back and practice the way we practiced leading up to the Thanksgiving game was excellent, and the same thing the last couple days. You put that last one behind you, and you get locked in.
“I really do believe everyone’s focused on Wednesday this morning. The traffic was a little bit lighter, but the mindset, the mentality is right. Off to a good start.”
