Cowboys rookie Anthony Brown unfazed by getting beat by deep ball

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown just wishes he would have stayed deep instead of biting on a stop-and-go route that led to a 67-yard touchdown reception for DeSean Jackson in the fourth quarter last Thursday.
It was the worst Brown has been beaten all season, and gave the Washington Redskins life as they pulled to within 24-19. Fortunately for Brown and the Cowboys, they managed to hold on for a victory in the final minutes.
But that play will go down as a learning experience for Brown, a sixth-round pick out of Purdue. The 67-yard TD is the longest play the Cowboys’ defense has given up this season.
“Everybody is going to get beat,” Brown said on Sunday. “That’s a play I gave up. I shouldn’t have sat on my route or whatever, but it’s how you bounce back. They tried me again the next drive, so you know it’s about how you bounce back.”
Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins did try to pick on Brown again on the next drive, but his deep pass down the right sideline intended for Ryan Grant fell incomplete.
Veteran cornerback Brandon Carr felt Brown handled the situation well, and understands that every defensive back will go through similar situations at some point in their careers.
“If you haven’t gotten beaten deep, you haven’t played long enough,” Carr said. “He’s been a guy who’s been playing big all year. He’s been contesting deep balls for the last three or four games and he’s come up big for them. So when they get one off of him, it’s something for him to learn from. Clean it up and move forward.”
