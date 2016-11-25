Terrance Williams shows off his “Sweet Feet” with 10-yard touchdown

Terrance Williams patiently waited his turn. He had only 26 catches for 371 yards and one touchdown before Thursday.
Then, he had Thanksgiving.
Williams made what he considers the second-best catch of his career. The Cowboys receiver caught only one pass, but the 10-yard touchdown was one to remember.
“It still hasn’t hit me yet,” Williams said. “I was just trying to go out there just to make a play. That play just happened to be like that. I’m just very grateful he gave me a chance to make it. You go so much. You block so much and you do so much. They always say you’ve got to be ready, and it’s just one of those things you never know when the ball is coming. So when it came I just made the most of my opportunity.”
Williams’ teammate, Dez Bryant, nicknamed Williams “Sweet Feet.” Williams showed that in Seattle two years ago, catching a 23-yard pass from Tony Romo on third-and-20 from the Dallas 31 with less than 5 minutes remaining. He came out of nowhere to drag his feet in bounds along the sideline, ranking as the top catch of his career.
He showed it again Thursday on the touchdown catch, tip toeing in the front corner of the end zone.
It’s something the receivers practice.
“That’s just me and Lucky [Whitehead] and Dez, we always play around in practice and games,” Williams said. “I just started doing it. Dez called me that name [Sweet Feet] because he sees it all the time. That’s why Dez says that. It’s just something that we just play around, and I just take what we play around into the game.”
Williams, a free agent after the season, ranks behind Cole Beasely, Jason Witten and Bryant for receptions and yards this season.
“It’s not that because you have Dez and Beas, and they’re tough to handle,” Williams said. “It’s not the simple fact that you’re mad. It’s just you’ve got to just wait until the defense does something different to where your number is called. Sometimes in games they can’t stop Beas and Dez, so that game it might come. But there are some games like [Thursday] or last week like Brice [Butler] where they do something different and Dak picks up on it and throws it and you have to be ready because you ain’t going to get that chance back.”
