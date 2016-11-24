Cowboys set franchise record with 10th straight regular season win

Never before in a single regular season have the Cowboys sustained the kind of success they have in 2016. For a franchise that has five Super Bowl championships, that is, as they say, notable.
The Cowboys’ current 10-game win streak now includes a season sweep of the Redskins, almost essential for Dallas to keep its death grip on the NFC East lead. Thursday’s win extends the team record for a regular-season win streak that was established last week, but as the streak moves into double digits, loftier goals are coming into focus.
The Cowboys have won 10-straight football games before, in 1971, on a streak that included seven regular season games and went all the way through Dallas’ Super Bowl VI victory over the Dolphins.
“I have all the appreciation in the world for the success, and I know how we are getting it done,” Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said. “We’re getting it done by hard work, and Dak [Prescott] is a great example of that.”
Prescott’s six-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter, which put Dallas up 24-12, put his rookie season further into Cowboy lore as well. It was his fifth rushing touchdown of the year, tying Don Meredith for the most rushing scores by a quarterback in franchise history.
“I never go into the game thinking we are going to lose; it’s always what do we have to do to win,” Prescott said. “Nobody is waiting for someone to make that play. everybody is ready to make that play themselves.”
Prescott has proved he is over and over in his rookie season, and now the Cowboys have 190 straight win to show for it.”
Comments