J.J. Wilcox leaves with thigh contusion, Barry Church ready to return

Safety J.J. Wilcox could barely walk after the game. He dragged his left leg behind him, repeatedly declining comment.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Wilcox has a thigh contusion.
The bad news was tempered by the fact that the player Wilcox replaced in the starting lineup, Barry Church, expects to practice and play this week.
“I’ll be practicing all this week, and I’ll be back and going by Thursday,” Church said. “I would say right now I’m probably around 90, 92 percent, but once they put the cast on, I should be good.”
Church has missed the past four games after undergoing surgery on the forearm he broke against Philadelphia on Oct. 30.
“Super excited,” Church said. “I can’t stop smiling. Just to go out there and try to help my teammates win some more is going to be unbelievable.”
Cornerback Morris Claiborne, who has missed the past four games with a groin injury, will miss at least one more game. He said he will undergo an MRI after the Cowboys’ game against Minnesota.
