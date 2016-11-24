Cowboys swing tackle Chaz Green inactive for seventh straight game

Dallas Cowboys swing tackle Chaz Green will miss his seventh straight game.
Green didn’t practice Wednesday after being a “full participant” on Monday and Tuesday, and is inactive for Thursday’s game against the Washington Redskins. Green had been listed as questionable.
Green is dealing with foot and back injuries. He injured his foot in a Week 4 game at San Francisco, and has recently had a back issue. Green said last week he felt good enough to play, but the coaches and medical staff felt otherwise as Green was inactive for last Sunday’s game against Baltimore.
Emmett Cleary has been the Cowboys’ swing tackle in Green’s absence.
Other inactive players include third-string quarterback Mark Sanchez; cornerback Morris Claiborne; running back Darius Jackson; safety Barry Church; defensive end Benson Mayowa; and linebacker Mark Nzeocha.
