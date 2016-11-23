Clippers stay in town to attend Thursday’s Cowboys-Redskins game

2:04 Clarence and Charean on the Cowboys-Redskins Thanksgiving game Pause

9:36 Titletown, TX., episode 15: The Best Defense

0:41 Cowboys CB Anthony Brown says he has no respect for Ravens WR Steve Smith

0:47 TCU's Dixon on return of Kenrich Williams

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

2:50 What Thanksgiving dinner in space looks like

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks