Jerry Jones offers updates on Claiborne, Church and McFadden

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team has “got to find a place for” running back Darren McFadden. McFadden returned to practice for the first time Monday after undergoing offseason surgery on his right elbow.
“He’s fresh, got fresh legs,” Jones said on his 105.3 The Fan radio show on Tuesday. “We all know his speed, so he gives you some outside opportunity with that speed.”
Jones also said that safety Barry Church and cornerback Morris Claiborne are on their anticipated rehab schedules. Church expects to return for the Dec. 1 game at Minnesota, while there isn’t a set date for Claiborne.
Claiborne said he tore a piece of bone off his pelvis and would undergo another MRI in a couple weeks, which would determine where they go from there. But Jones sounded confident that Claiborne would return to the field this season.
“I think he’s just describing in his terms a little bit about the injury,” Jones said. “It would appear he’s on the same recovery prognosis that he had when he injured it.”
