Jerry Jones: Tony Romo as genuine, excited about Sunday’s win as anybody

Tony Romo served as a backup quarterback for the first time in a decade on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys took on the Baltimore Ravens.
Rookie sensation Dak Prescott continued to impress, leading the Cowboys to a 27-17 victory and a 9-1 record.
Romo declined to talk with reporters afterward, but owner Jerry Jones praised the veteran quarterback for how he handled the situation.
“He wants to compete. He wants to play, there’s no doubt about that,” Jones said on his weekly 105.3 The Fan radio show Tuesday. “[But] he was as genuine there in the locker room and was as excited about the win as anybody else was in there.
“He’s just as he said he was going to be – he’s supportive and he’s ready. He’s ready to go in a moment’s notice. … If we should have an occasion where he needs to step in there immediately, he’s there and ready.”
Romo, 36, conceded the starting quarterback position early last week when he said Prescott had earned the right to have his old job. But Romo would have preferred to compete for the job, but the coaching staff decided it was in the best interest of the team to stick with Prescott.
For the season, Prescott has thrown for 2,640 yards, completing 67.7 percent of his passes with 17 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He has posted 108.6 passer rating in leading the Cowboys to a franchise-record nine consecutive regular-season wins.
