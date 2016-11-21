Garrett on Dak Prescott’s viral trash-can save: He’s a neat freak

Dallas Cowboys rookie sensation Dak Prescott has gone viral on the internet because of something he did during Sunday’s 27-17 victory against the Baltimore Ravens. It had nothing to do with the game.
It was a simple act by Prescott that has captured the attention of millions.
During the second half, Prescott was sitting on the bench having a drink. When he finished, he tossed the plastic cup toward the trash bin but missed. Prescott then got up, picked up the cup and put it in the trash.
An NFL video captured the sequence.
Pundits, radio talking heads and analysts are saying it was a great example of Prescott’s character, upbringing and manners.
So what did coach Jason Garrett think?
“That he’s a neat freak,” Garrett said with a laugh. “I would say that’s a positive story about Dak. Yes.”
Of course, Garrett is the first to acknowledge that many things Prescott does off the field as a person and as a leader are what make him so successful as a player.
It was that way in college at Mississippi State. And it’s that way now with the Cowboys.
He’s gone from making traditionally moribund Mississippi State relevant in the powerful Southeastern Conference to making the Cowboys a Super Bowl contender again.
“Well, we have so many great reports about him as a person from the people around him at Mississippi State,” Garrett said. “We could see a lot of the things that everybody could see as a player on the field. Their endorsements of him as a person, as a leader, as someone who’s had such a positive impact on that program. They were really strong. Everybody we talked to down there. That was a big part of his attraction to us. We talk a lot about the right kind of guys and the right kind of guy at the quarterback position is critical to your organization. The best part about it is we’ve gotten a chance to see that up close.
“Again, you’ve heard me say this a number of times, but we saw it right from the start when he came to Valley Ranch and we had a chance to spend time with him and then once we drafted him when he came in for the first rookie minicamp. Just handled himself the right way. A professional, a natural leader, prepares really, really well for every opportunity. So it’s been great to have him. There’s no question about that. A big part of his success has a lot to do with who he is as a person.”
