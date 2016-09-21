AT&T Stadium is worst home-field advantage going right now

The Dallas Cowboys have lost eight straight games at AT&T Stadium, the worst home losing streak going in the NFL right now.
That’s a dubious streak the Cowboys hope to end against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, although coach Jason Garrett deflected questions about the lack of playing well at home on Wednesday.
“Yeah, we’re just focused on having a great Wednesday,” Garrett said. “We had good meetings this morning, a good walkthrough and we’re focused on having a good practice today.”
Dallas, Chicago and Tennessee posted the worst home records a season ago at 1-7. The Bears have the second-worst active home losing streak with six straight at Soldier Field.
The Cowboys and Rams have the longest home losing streaks in NFL history. The Cowboys lost 14 straight from 1988-89, and the Rams from 2008-10.
It’s been more than a year since the Cowboys won at AT&T Stadium. They won last year’s season opener 27-26 over the Giants on Sept. 13, 2015, and have whiffed on a ‘W’ in the eight games since.
The Cowboys have yet to turn AT&T Stadium into a true home-field advantage ever since it opened in 2009. The Cowboys are 27-30 in their $1.2 billion stadium.
Garrett seemed annoyed with multiple questions about his team’s struggles at home, saying multiple times that his team is focused on practice and preparing for the Bears.
“We just need to focus on playing and coaching good football regardless of where we play,” Garrett said. “That’s what our focus is. And our focus is on today and our football team.
“We’re going to focus on coaching our team as well as we can coach them and playing as well as we can play in our preparation on Wednesday for the game on Sunday night.”
The Cowboys’ best season at AT&T Stadium came in 2009 when they went 6-2, but followed that up with a 2-6 home record in 2010. They’ve posted winning home records in just two other seasons since 2009, going 5-3 in 2011 and 2013.
In the 12-4 season in 2014, the Cowboys were a perfect 8-0 on the road but only 4-4 at home.
