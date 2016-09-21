JUST CHILL: Giants solidify top spot in NFC East Power Poll

NFC EAST Week 3 Power Poll
1. New York Giants (2-0): Everyone knows about the weapons the Giants have on offense. But that improved defense held Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints to just 13 points this past weekend. This Giants team might be for real. They are the class of the NFC East so far.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (2-0): The Eagles are the biggest surprise in the NFL through the first two weeks. They are undefeated with rookie quarterback Carson Wentz. Yes, they have played two seemingly hapless teams in the Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears. But preseason prognostications had the Eagles as hapless. But, no sir.
3. Dallas Cowboys (1-1): The Cowboys got an important win at the Washington Redskins this past weekend. They avoided the dreaded 0-2 hole in the division. They got an important first win for rookie quarterback Dak Prescott in place of the injured Tony Romo. They should make it two straight with the Bears up next on Sunday.
4. Washington Redskins (0-2): The Redskins were the defending NFC East champions who added a shut down corner in Josh Norman. So they are the league’s most disappointing team to open the season. There is already division in the locker room regarding quarterback Kirk Cousins. You like that.
