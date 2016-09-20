Jerry Jones: NFLPA pulled Gregory’s appeal because it lacked merit

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the National Football League Players Association pulled Randy Gregory’s appeal, deciding the defensive end’s case didn’t have merit.
Thus, Gregory will serve an additional 10-game suspension, keeping him off the field for the first 14 games this season.
“He didn’t,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan when asked why Gregory pulled his appeal. “The Players Association did. You have to have the support of the Players Association or it’s hopeless. They felt that legally – technically legally – that he didn’t have an appeal and that decision was made there. He does certainly have issues. The way the CBA is, the way collective bargaining is, it boxed him out having any merit to his appeal. This is the information that I got from the Players Association.”
The NFLPA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The NFL suspended Gregory for the first four games of this season in February for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Another violation resulted in an additional 10-game suspension, which Gregory appealed.
Gregory only returned to the team last week after spending all of training camp and the first week of the season in a treatment center out of state.
Gregory can attend meetings and work out at the Cowboys’ facility while under suspension, but he can’t practice.
The Cowboys spent a second-round pick on the defensive end last year despite knowing Gregory’s affinity for marijuana. Gregory tested positive at the Scouting Combine, which is why he was available for the Cowboys with the 60th overall pick.
Gregory sprained his ankle in the season opener last season, missed four games and had no sacks in the 12 games he played. Now, he will miss at least the first 14 games this season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy five times since leaving Nebraska.
“I really don’t want to hindsight. I know where we picked him,” Jones said on his radio show. “We thought we would have a real good [pass-rusher] last year, and unfortunately he got hurt early and that set us back. So if you look at the amount of play time that we’ve gotten out of second-round pick, then I would say that it’s not been good. But ultimately if we can have him on the field, which rightfully would be questioned, if we can have him on the field, then it would be an outstanding pick. Not having [DeMarcus] Lawrence out there right now plus him, that’s left us short-handed. We’ll have to adjust. That’s what we do. That’s the nature of the NFL.”
