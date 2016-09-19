Cowboys DE Randy Gregory withdraws appeal, will miss 14 games

Any hopes the Dallas Cowboys had of getting suspended defensive end Randy Gregory not only back sooner but for any games this season have been dashed after Gregory withdrew his appeal of an additional 10-game suspension.
Gregory was already suspended for the first four games of this season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, stemming from a failed test in February.
An additional failed test in June put him in the crosshairs of a 10-game suspension, which he appealed through his agent Deryk Gilmore. He has now withdrawn the appeal.
By withdrawing his appeal, Gregory will miss 14 games, thus it’s unlikely he will be able to play at all this season.
Gregory returned to the Cowboys last week after missing all of training camp and the first week of the season in drug rehab in hopes of finding a solution to his problem.
The Cowboys removed him from the reserve/did not report list. He is allowed to attend meetings and work out at the facility while under suspension.
But there was hope in the organization that the 2015 second-round pick from Nebraska could win his appeal and possibly return to the team sooner than later.
Coach Jason Garrett said last week the Cowboys would have a role from Gregory when he was cleared to play.
He is considered the team’s most talented pass rusher even though he had no sacks as a rookie last year, largely because of a high ankle sprain.
Now, Gregory is simply focused on getting his life together off the field so he can return to football next year if not for the final two games of the season.
Gregory has failed a total of five drug tests since 2015 NFL Scouting Combine, which initially landed him in the league’s substance abuse program.
