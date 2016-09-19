Dak Prescott: ‘This is Tony Romo’s team’

Dallas Cowboys rookie Dak Prescott isn’t getting involved in a potential quarterback controversy.
Prescott is pleased to have won his first NFL game on Sunday, a 27-23 victory over the Washington Redskins, but understands his starting role is temporary until Tony Romo returns.
“This is Romo’s team,” Prescott said as he joined the other rookies at a NFL Play 60 event at Pearcy Elementary on Monday.
“I’ve said that from the moment that I was named the starter and he went down. I’m just trying to do my best to win games and put this team in a successful position to do that week in and week out. When he comes back, I’ll leave that up to the big guys.”
Prescott has set a record for most pass attempts (75) without an interception through a quarterback’s first two games in NFL history.
He completed 22 of 30 passes for 292 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions against the Redskins. Prescott continued to get praise from his teammates and coaches for the poise and veteran-type savvy he’s shown since becoming the starter.
But he hasn’t made too much of his early success, particularly the interception-less streak.
“I’ve just thrown a lot of balls I guess you can say in two games,” Prescott said, smiling. “It doesn’t really mean anything to me. It’s all about the wins. I’d like to be 2-0.
“Records are meant to be broken. That happened, and I’m sure that will get broken at some point.”
Drew Davison
