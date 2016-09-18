Justin Durant goes from possible retrirement to game-saving play

Justin Durant considered retiring when the Cowboys called offering him a job after losing Rolando McClain to suspension. On Sunday, Durant had one of the plays of the game.
The linebacker tipped away a Kirk Cousins pass intended for Pierre Garcon on fourth down just after the two-minute warning.
“To be in a situation like that, and to make a play, there’s no other way probably I can get that feeling from, well I can’t,” Durant said. “Just the feeling of, especially being in somebody else’s place, everybody, feeling the air come out of people, it feels great. So it gave me a lot of juice, I felt great out there.”
Durant, who turns 31 next week, had two tackles and the defensed pass.
He played for the Cowboys in 2013 and 2014 before signing as a free agent with the Falcons. Atlanta released him after last season.
“When he was here with us, we sure hated to lose him, sick when we lost him frankly because of that very thing,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “He runs so well. He’s a really good football player, and we just have to keep him out there, keep him healthy. He’s like Sean Lee, if we got him on the field, he’ll do some play-making for you.”
Durant, though, has had a history of injuries. He has missed 19 games the past three seasons.
But Durant has been effective when he’s been on the field for the Cowboys.
“He always comes up big. Good player,” Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said. “And he will just keep getting better every week the more he plays.”
