Barry Church comes up big for Cowboys at crunch time

Barry Church had gone 21 games without an interception. He had a big one Sunday.
In the fourth quarter, Church picked off Kirk Cousins in the end zone to keep the Cowboys within one score of the Redskins. It arguably was the biggest play of the game.
“I call Barry ‘All Day.’ Call him ‘Kobe [Bryant]’. He’s clutch,” Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford said. “When something needs to happen, Barry makes it happen.”
On the third-down play, Church covered Jason Reed until handing off the coverage to linebacker Sean Lee. That freed up Church to read Cousins’ eyes.
“Our defensive coordinator called up a good zone defense in the red zone which a lot of teams don’t really know because we play man a lot,” Church said. “So a lot of teams might think we were in a man. We were able to play zone, and I was able to capitalize on a late throw over the middle.”
The Cowboys had only eight interceptions last season. They have two already this season. Brandon Carr picked Eli Manning in the season opener.
