Jason Witten say Redskins win was huge for Cowboys, Prescott

--Tight end Jason Witten refused to understate how important it was for the Dallas Cowboys to leave Washington with a 27-23 victory Sunday at FedEx Field.
Coming off a 4-12 season and playing the first six games without quarterback Tony Romo, Witten said starting 0-2 would have been devastating.
"It was a huge. It was a big win for us," Witten said. "We needed this win. We are a confident team. But you don't need to start 0-2. We needed to get this win."
It was a good clutch win for a team that lost seven games last year when they were within a score in the fourth quarter and dropped the season opener 20-19 to the New York Giants.
Witten said the Cowboys have long believed in rookie quarterback Dak Prescott, who is starting in place of the injured Romo. But he knows how unforgiving the quarterback position can be and says it was needed win for him as well.
Prescott completed 22 of 30 passes for 292 yards and a rushing touchdown.
"I really believe guys are really confident in him," Witten said. "He is a rookie and all that. But he played well. He doesn't turn the ball over. He is good on the edge. That's a big win for him. He shouldn't feel he has the weight on him. But to the play the position there are high expectations. I think he did a really good job coming on the road and getting a win."
