Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford admits “needing” late sack

Jerry Jones congratulated Tyrone Crawford in the locker room after the Cowboys’ 27-23 victory, and Crawford admitted to the team owner that he “needed” the sack.
“I mean, my confidence wasn’t as high as it usually is, and it’s just something I needed,” Crawford said. “It happened at the end of the game, and luckily it did.”
The Cowboys moved Crawford from under tackle to left end in the second half Sunday. It made a difference for Crawford and for the Cowboys
“We had seven guys going, and we were tired,” Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli explained of the decision to move Crawford. “I thought he could give us that. I asked him during the week to make sure you study this. He’s played it before. He did a good job.”
Crawford responded with a sack late in the fourth quarter. His 8-yard takedown of Kirk Cousins left the Redskins in a hole with 1:05 remaining and no timeouts at their own 10.
“The importance of sacks is insane,” said Crawford, who had only one sack in his previous six games dating to last season. “I want a sack every play if I could. When you can get the sacks and back them up like that in those situations it’s good for our defense and helps us play the defense that we want to be playing.”
Crawford played last season with an injured shoulder that required offseason surgery. He missed part of training camp with a balky back.
“That was a play that I’m happy I made for the team, but overall performance I feel like definitely I’m still a little rusty,” Crawford said. “I missed training camp, so I’m putting in the extra time to get my steps right, to get keys right and I’m a little rusty right now, but I’m going to bounce back quick.”
