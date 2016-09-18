Cowboys dominating time of possession to build halftime lead

The Dallas Cowboys took a 13-10 lead over the Washington Redskins into halftime at FedEx Field.
Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott completed 12 of 18 passes for 182 yards.
Running back back Ezekiel Elliott had 12 rushes for 48 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run.
The Cowboys used a familiar formula as they dominated the time of possession _ 18:15 to 11:45.
The disparity was much greater in the first quarter when the Cowboys ran 21 plays to eight for the Redskins and held the ball for 10:48.
The Cowboys led 10-0 after one quarter thanks to scoring drives of 13 and 9 plays.
But again the Cowboys are kicking themselves for having to settle for field goals in two drives that penetrated the red zone.
The first came on the opening drive of the game when the Cowboys got as close as the Redskins 4 before settling for a 22-yard field goal from Dan Bailey.
Elliott capped off a nine-play, 94-yard the next time the Cowboys had the ball with a 1-yard run. The key play on this drive was a 28-yard pass from Prescott to tight end Geoff Swaim on a fourth-and-1 gamble from coach Jason Garrett.
The Redskins answered with 14-yard touchdown run from Matt Jones.
Another Cowboys drive stalled at the Redskins 13, forcing a 31-yard field goal from Bailey
The Redskins ended the half with a 36-yard field goal.
The Cowboys should consider themselves fortunate at Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins missed two would-be touchdowns by over throwing Jamison Crowder and DeSean Jackson, who were both running wide open behind the defense.
