Cornerback Orlando Scandrick active for Cowboys vs. Redskins

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick is active for today’s game against the Redskins.
Scandrick has been battling a sore hamstring all week, missing Thursday’s practice. He returned to practice Friday, but had been listed as questionable for the Redskins game.
Scandrick is a valuable asset for the defense, and is needed against the Redskins talented receiving corps led by DeSean Jackson, Pierre Garcon and TCU rookie Josh Doctson.
Scandrick injured his hamstring when he lost his balance after giving up a 45-yard reception to Odell Beckham in the opener against the Giants.
Defensive end Jack Crawford (shoulder) is also active, as is reserve tight end Geoff Swaim (ankle).
Newly signed defensive end Ryan Davis is among the inactives. Davis felt he could be ready to play today, but he’ll get at least another week.
Other inactives for the Cowboys included quarterback Tony Romo, running back Darius Jackson, safety Kavon Frazier, linebacker Mark Nzeocha, guard Ron Leary and defensive end Charles Tapper.
For the Redskins, quarterback Nate Sudfeld, wide receiver Rashad Ross, cornerback Kendall Fuller, guard Arie Kouandjio, linebacker Martrell Spaight and defensive ends Anthony Lanier II and Kendall Reyes are inactive.
