Sean Lee is physically better after this season’s opener than in 2015

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee remembers how sore he felt after the season opener a year ago. It marked his first game action in more than a year and a half and he could hardly practice the following week.
What a difference a year makes.
Lee felt much better after this year’s opener in which he played all 56 defensive snaps, and managed to practice the entire week leading into the Week 2 game at Washington.
“I felt good. I felt a lot better than I did after last year’s game,” Lee said. “I was able to practice a lot the entire week. Hopefully that’ll continue that process of playing more and being a better football player.”
Lee finished with a team-high 10 tackles against the New York Giants. More important, though, is that he felt good from a physical standpoint.
Lee, 30, has been slowed by a knee injury throughout training camp and the preseason. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in the off-season and the team has monitored his practice load ever since.
Now, Lee is focused on the Redskins and making sure the defense puts the team in position to win. He reiterated the importance of late-game situations after the defense struggled in those against the Giants.
They gave up a go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and then let New York run almost 3 minutes off the clock near the end of the game.
“It’s about big-time situations, how are we stepping up,” Lee said. “What’s happening at the end of the game. There are things we can do a lot better as a defense.”
Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison
