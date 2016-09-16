Cowboys love Terrance Williams’ approach after his brain cramp Sunday

Terrance Williams has been the same guy this week that he was last week. Despite his gaffe Sunday – failing to get out of bounds for what would have given Dan Bailey a shot at a game-winning field goal – Williams has shown up and worked hard.
Just like he always does.
“Terrance is one of the most respected guys on our team because of the approach that he takes,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “He’s such a hard-working guy. He’s willing to do anything we ask him to do. He does a lot of dirty work for us on offense, and he hustles. He has a passion for playing. He has a passion for football and for his teammates. So that shows up every day. That’s never changed with him. He’s had years where he’s been very productive for us, catching 10, 11 touchdown passes, and he comes back to work the next week. When things go well, when things don’t go quite as well, and he has some adversity he has to deal with, he takes that same approach. That’s why he’s so well respected by the coaches and so well respected by his teammates and that hasn’t changed this week.”
Williams took responsibility again this week – as he did after Sunday’s game – for allowing the time to run out on the Cowboys instead of stopping the clock. The Cowboys have come to his defense all week.
“He’s the most conscientious, hard-working, focused team guy that you have every seen,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan on Friday. “And if it had to happen to somebody, I guess I’d rather it happen to him because he got complete, immediate empathy from the entire team. And he’s earned it. On the other hand, it’s a point of emphasis. We have to have our concentration in the right place or you get beat. And we shouldn’t have been at that point, but we were, and we needed that play from him. But he’s a good guy to be getting the ball for us under any circumstances. He can make things happen.”
Williams, who had three catches for 34 yards after making 52 receptions for 840 yards and three touchdowns last season, is in the final year of his contract.
