How Dez Bryant wound up paying for one of the most expensive dinner bills ever

More stories about Dez Bryant's career with the Cowboys have started to trickle out.
On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated's Tim Rohan examined the time the receiver got stuck with a massive dinner tab during his rookie season.
The story was relatively well-known before, but the new feature story provided additional details.
When Bryant was a rookie in 2010, he refused to carry the shoulder pads of fellow receiver Roy Williams during training camp. The veteran tried to kindly explain that young guys doing their elder's bidding was a way of life in the NFL.
Bryant still refused to give in to the requests.
So, when the offense went out for a group dinner during the regular season, Williams and a bunch of other veterans decided that Bryant was going to foot the entire bill instead of just a portion, as was tradition.
At Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, players ordered the most expensive food and drink items on the menu, including shots of a cognac that cost $1,700...per shot.
By the end of the night, Bryant signed a bill that came in at a reported amount of $54,896. According to the story, some of the veterans helped pay the cost and there were even rumors that Jerry Jones intervened on behalf of his prized rookie.
