Should the Cowboys have offered similar gig to DeMarcus Ware as the Broncos did?

DeMarcus Ware served as a guest coach for the Dallas Cowboys during organized team activities earlier this month. The organization liked having the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks around young pass rushers such as Taco Charlton and Dorance Armstrong.
But those appearances by Ware are going away. The other organization Ware played for in his standout career, the Denver Broncos, are bringing him on as a part-time pass rush consultant.
It begs the question whether the Cowboys should have made a similar proposal.
Ware, who had 117 of his 138.5 sacks with the Cowboys, will exclusively work for the Broncos.
Ware expressed no interest in becoming a full-time coach when he helped out with the Cowboys earlier this month, but he does want to stay involved in the game. This gives him that opportunity.
Ware will work a few days a week, a few times a month, according to reports from Denver.
