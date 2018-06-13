Report: Former Cowboys cheerleader suing the team over wages, overtime pay

Erica Wilkins, who was a Cowboys cheerleader from May 2014 through August 2017, filed a suit in U.S. District Court for Northern District of Texas. Wilkins is alleging that the team violated The Equal Pay Act and Fair Labor Standards Act and seeks "other available damages."





Under FLSA rules, she stated that she was paid on a hourly basis, but for fewer hours than she actually worked, including not being paid time and one-half her regular rate of pay, according to the 23-page lawsuit.

Wilkins alleged that she worked in a seven-day work week structure and was paid less than $7.25 per hour. When she made the team the general hourly pay rate was set at $8.00 per hours, according to the lawsuit.

She also claimed that her and other cheerleaders were paid at a rate less than the teams' male mascot, Rowdy.

Wilkins earnings in 2014 were 5,817.99, in 2015 she earned, 12,381.09, in 2016 she earned $16,516.01 and in 2017 she earned $8,424.66. During the same time period Rowdy earned about $65,000 per year, the lawsuit alleges.