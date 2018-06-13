Cowboys' Cole Beasley thinks Dez Bryant is "doing right thing" by waiting to sign

Wednesday was the two-month mark since the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with receiver Dez Bryant.
Bryant hasn’t found a new home yet, but it’s not surprising to those around him. Former teammate Cole Beasley actually thinks Bryant is doing things the right way so far in free agency.
"He could have signed somewhere if he wanted to," Beasley said. "I’m not surprised he hasn’t. I think he’s doing the right thing. He’s just making sure he’s right within himself before he signs anywhere and really gets in there. I think he’s doing it the right way."
Bryant turned down a three-year, $21 million offer from the Baltimore Ravens shortly after his release, and it’s unknown whether he’s fielded more offers.
Bryant, 29, has expressed a desire to stay within the NFC East and sign with one of the Cowboys’ rivals – the New York Giants, Washington Redskins or Philadelphia Eagles.
Bryant also hinted at being intrigued by possibly playing with the San Francisco 49ers.
For now, though, Bryant is biding his time and is in wait-and-see mode. He may not find his next stop until a team’s top receiver sustains an injury in the offseason or training camp.
As far as the Cowboys are concerned, they have embraced life without Bryant. The team may not have a No. 1 receiver, but they’re confident they can still be successful.
"It’s going well, man," Beasley said. "Everybody is moving around a lot. A lot of guys are getting to play a lot of positions they haven’t really gotten an opportunity to. It’s really cool to kind of move around and try something new."
