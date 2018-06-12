Pro Football Hall of Fame will enshrine former Star-Telegram writer Charean Williams

Former Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter Charean Williams has won the Dick McCann Award from the Professional Football Writers of America and will be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

Williams, the 50th McCann Award winner, is the first woman to receive the honor from the PFWA.

Williams will be honored during the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton on Friday, August 3. She will receive the award during the 2018 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on Saturday, August 4.

The McCann Award is given to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage. The award is named for McCann, who was the first director of the Pro Football Hall of Fame (1962-67).

Williams is entering her 25th year of NFL coverage in 2018. She spent 17 years covering the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys for the Star-Telegram. She is in her second year at Pro Football Talk. Williams has covered 24 Super Bowls.

Williams became one of the first two women members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee in 2007. She has been a selector for the past 12 Hall of Fame election cycles and is a member of the Hall's Contributor Selection Committee. She was the 24th president of the PFWA, serving from 2009-10.

Williams, an Arlington resident who graduated from Texas A&M and is a native of Beaumont, began covering the NFL as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter at the Orlando Sentinel in 1994.

Star-Telegram reporter Clarence Hill worked along side Williams from 1999-2017 and evened nicknamed her “Mother Football” for her undying love and commitment to the game and its coverage.

“I would say that Charean Williams was destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame from birth,” Hill said in the release announcing the award. “If she would have been a boy, she would have gotten there as a quarterback or coach. She has always loved football and knew stats and rules better than anyone from grade school on up. It was fitting that she found a career covering the game. Her knowledge has always been unmatched, but her ability to create relationships among fellow reporters with teams and NFL officials has allowed her to stand out and is the biggest key to her success. Of course, she is family to me. She used to be my work wife and is one of my dearest friends. Years ago, I named her ‘Mother Football’. She is Mother Football.”