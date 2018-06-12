Scott Linehan: Day 1 of minicamp not 'perfect,' but feeling good about Cowboys' progress

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan didn't think his unit had a 'perfect' start to minicamp, but is optimistic about the group at this point in the offseason.
"Too Fast" Jones meets "Too Tall" Jones

When Verizon IndyCar driver Ed Jones first got into racing, whenever his parents typed his name on the internet they got that "other" Ed Jones, the feared Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman from the 70's and 80's.

Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr at Cowboys OTA

Welterweight world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr., visits the Cowboys during practice Wednesday. Spence is fighting Oscar Ocampo inside The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys, June 16.